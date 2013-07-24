FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Weak China PMI sends Asian credits wider
July 24, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Weak China PMI sends Asian credits wider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 24 (IFR) - Asian credits weakened on fears that China’s economy was slowing faster than initially thought, after the China HSBC flash PMI came in lower than expected at 47.7 against an estimated 48.2.

Chinese equities slipped 0.5%, while China’s 5-year CDS widened 7bp to 101bp/104bp, underperforming the sovereign arena. The IG index widened nearly 5bp to 132/134bp, after it opened weaker at 130bp/133bp.

Cash bonds also felt the chill, with the high-yield sector out 50ct to USD1 in price terms across the board.

“We saw more street selling with some profit-taking on the side, but the retail flow is slow,” said a Singapore-based trader. “People are more cautious on the bid side with worries increasing about China’s growth prospects.”

Benchmark Chinese property paper was a touch weaker, with the Longfor 2023s quoted at 95.75/96.75, while the Country Garden 2023s were holding at 96/97.

High-yield Indonesian names were 25ct-50ct weaker in price terms, with Multipolar’s newly-minted bonds quoted at 97/99 - far below the par issue price. However, sovereign bonds were faring better as Indonesia’s newest 2023s were seen at 104.75/105.25, largely unchanged from yesterday.

In the high-grade segment, fund managers were seen selling 10-year oil-and-gas paper and, consequently, pushing Indian Oil Corp’s new bonds back almost to the reoffer of 322bp.

The latest quote seen in the afternoon was 320bp after the paper hit a tight of 312bp/310bp on the break in the morning. Funds and private banks were heard flipping the bonds.

The new Korea Gas 2018s traded at 156bp in the morning, weakened to 158bp/155bp before settling at 155bp in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Hong Kong bonds were holding steady with Hutchison and Swire Properties paper unchanged on the day.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
