ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Baidu top draw, Malaysia slips in weak markets

SINGAPORE, July 31 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian credit markets softened, pushing out spreads and bonds, despite thin trade.

Activity was subdued as market participants stayed on the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the US FOMC meeting, which ends tonight, and the all-important US non-farm payroll data due out on Friday.

The iTraxx IG Index was quoted 5bp wider at 146bp/148bp.

Most of the attention was on the new Baidu 2018s, which outperformed the entire market. Asian investors were scrambling for the offering from the Chinese internet services provider, which sold USD1bn of 5-year bonds only to US investors under the SEC-registered route in New York last night.

The paper priced at 190bp over US Treasuries, but went to as low as 176bp/175bp in the morning before pushing back to 178bp in the afternoon.

One banker noted that the outstanding Baidu 2017s were quoted at 140bp/125bp yesterday, which meant that the new notes provided a huge concession even after factoring in the one-year extension.

The Baidu bonds were the exception in today’s markets, since other new issues weakened. Indian Oil Corp’s 2023s were quoted at 328bp, wider from yesterday’s 327bp/ 323bp over Treasuries and 6bp from the reoffer spread of 322bp. Poly Real Estate’s 2018s were pushed out to 345bp/340bp, 10bp wider than the reoffer level of 335bp.

Indonesian sovereign paper remained under pressure. After dropping USD1 in price terms yesterday, the 2023s changed hands at 102.125 this morning, down USD1. It continued to slide with bids quoted at 101.175 in the early afternoon.

Fitch’s move yesterday to put Malaysia’s sovereign rating of A on negative outlook weighed down related bonds. The ratings agency argued that the government had still not addressed budgetary reforms and fiscal consolidation to meet weaknesses in public finances.

Federal government debt rose to 53.3% of GDP at end-2012 from 51.6% in 2011, while the general government budget deficit widened to 4.7% of GDP in 2012 from 3.8% in the preceding year.

The Fitch move sparked worries about a downgrade in the sovereign rating, leading the ringgit to crash to a three-year low of MYR3.245/USD, while stocks in Kuala Lumpur fell more than 1%.

Malaysia’s 5-year CDS pushed out 13bp to 123bp/129bp today. The CDS had been rising since the 74bp/77bp levels seen in early May, and reflected concerns over the country’s growing budget deficit.

Cash bonds widened about 5bp across the curve for Malaysian corporate issuers. Petronas 2019s were seen at 181bp, from 178bp yesterday, Sime Darby 2018s at 140bp from 135bp and Sime 2023s at 167bp from 165bp.

