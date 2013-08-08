FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: IG ends unchanged, HY marginally stronger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, August 8 (IFR) - Asian credit markets saw very little activity as holidays across South-East Asia sapped liquidity.

Despite the lack of actual trades, some desks sent out their final runs showing most of the high-yield bonds about 25ct stronger in price terms, as traders adjusted their spreadsheets to reflect gains in the region’s stock markets.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.54% as of 15:27 Hong Kong time, as stock investors cheered stronger-than-expected trade data from China.

Investment-grade was mostly unchanged and the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Index closed at a similar level as it had yesterday, quoted at 143bp-146bp. The wider-than-usual bid-offer spread indicated the illiquidity of the market.

One desk in Hong Kong, however, noted that there were still some sellers of Indian credits and sector bellwether SBI 2018s closed the session some 5bp wider at 310bp/300bp.

“We have seen a lot of Middle-Eastern accounts selling on worries about the situation there,” said one trader. “Normally, private banks were picking the bonds up as they found them cheap, but, with Singapore out today, most of the non-resident Indians that are active in the market were not buying. So, the pressure has been heavier.”

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com

