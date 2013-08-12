ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits marginally firmer in typically quiet Monday

SINGAPORE, August 12 (IFR) - Financial markets in the region were firmer today, as stocks outperformed credits.

Credit spreads in the region moved sideways with the IG index in a tight range of 137bp/140bp quoted in late afternoon sessions, broadly unchanged from Friday’s close.

Cash bonds were marginally tighter with a better bid tone. “We saw a few strips of paper traded, but, otherwise, it was a typical (summer) Monday - quiet and very light flows,” said one trader.

The investment-grade segment was flat with no new fresh leads to fall back on, but, in late sessions, two-way flows started to pick up ahead of the London open.

Korean bonds were firmer with Korea Gas 2018s indicated at 148bp/138bp over Treasuries, still performing very strongly from their reoffer spread of 168bp.

SK Innovation’s new bonds were at 204bp/201bp, well inside the reoffer spread of 230bp when they priced on August 6.

Worries over a potential downgrade in India’s sovereign rating persisted without any letup today.

There were plenty of offers out there, but Indian paper found no good bids to match. Indian Oil Corp 2023s were seen at 335bp/332bp, while one quote was as high as 357bp/347bp against the 322bp reoffer spread.

In the China segment, exchange of bonds was seen in state-owned enterprises, especially in oil-and-gas paper, but they were under selling pressure.

However, recent property bonds were faring better having tightened about 2bp-4bp. Poly Real Estate was quoted at around 330bp, slightly under its 335bp reoffer spread, while Longyuan 2016s were traded at 300bp with quotes at 302bp/297bp.

