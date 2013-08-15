ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Treasury spike buoys long-end spreads

SINGAPORE, August 15 (IFR) - A rise of 12bp in the yield of 30-year US Treasuries this week put pressure on the Asian bond market with the 2042s and 2043s of Indonesia and state-owned companies widening some 10bp-12 in the session today.

However, desks reported very little actual trading, with most of the movement resulting from adjustments to spreadsheets to reflect the recent changes in benchmark rates.

“The investment-grade market was moving sideways today,” said one trader in Singapore.

He said higher-rated credits had started the day quoted some 2bp wider on screens, but recovered throughout the session. The opening of London trading desks, however, was weighing on the market. All counted, though, bellwether Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG index ended unmoved at a mid-market level of 136bp.

There was some buying interest for specific names, as a result of earnings announcements that beat market expectations. The 2018 bonds of Chinese IG developers Poly Property Group and China Vanke were both some 5bp tighter quoted at 320bp and 267bp, respectively. Liquidity, however, was almost non-existent.

In spite of a list of earnings reports from Chinese property companies this week, there was little trading on the high-yield issues from the sector.

One trader in Singapore said he saw a handful of buyers for Kaisa’s 2018s, which ended the day slightly stronger in price terms, quoted at 99.00/par.

On the flip-side, Agile Property Holdings was a touch weaker after the company warned investors in its preliminary second-quarter filing that it might miss earnings estimates.

“But there is really nothing trading, it seems like the summer vacation has really set-in now,” said one high-yield trader.

