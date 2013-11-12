ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China SOEs perform better on short-covering

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were unchanged to tighter on the day as real-money demand for short-covering supported prices.

Investment grade credits out of China were 3bp-5bp tighter on the day, while Indian bonds were under pressure due to the weakness of the rupee.

The iTraxx IG index was at the area of 137bp from yesterday’s closing of 137bp/139bp.

“We’re seeing a lot of real-money buying and dealer short-covering in the market today,” said a Singapore-based credit trader.

Chinese SOE names performed better today after the weak showing in the past few sessions.

China General Nuclear Power’s 2018 was at T+212bp, Cofco’s 2023 was at T+226bp, China Railway Construction’s 2023 was at T+205bp, Sinopec’s 2023 was at T+181bp and Haitong Securities’ 2018 was at T+255bp.

Credits out of India were under pressure not just because of the rupee weakness, but also partly on expectation of more supply.

State Bank of India’s 2018 was at T+308bp wider from morning’s T+318bp, while IDBI Bank’s 2022 was 20bp-22bp wider on the day.

Traders also said that Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds remained under pressure due to rising Treasury yields. Indonesian bonds were down 2 points on last Friday’s close, they said.

CDS spreads were mostly tighter on the day. Korea 5-year spreads were 1bp tighter at 59bp-62bp, China 5-year spreads were 2bp tighter at 70bp-74bp, Philippines and Thailand spreads were unchanged at 100bp-108bp and 110bp-120bp, respectively, Indonesia spreads were 2bp tighter at 225bp-240bp.

However, Malaysian CDS spreads widened 2bp to 108bp-118bp and Vietnam spreads widened 5bp to 225bp-285bp. Traders said they would look at upcoming supply for market cues.

