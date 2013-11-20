FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues widen, high-quality IG sees demand
November 20, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues widen, high-quality IG sees demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (IFR) - There was a clear bias for higher-quality paper in Asia as investors were reducing their exposure to some of the weaker investment-grade names.

As a result of the greater demand for higher-quality paper, bonds from Chinese state-owned entities in the oil-and-gas sector ended the day about 1bp-2bp tighter as did South Korean issues.

On the flip side, the new ICICI Bank 2019 bond ended the day about 2bp wider at 345bp/344bp. That was still some 10bp inside the reoffer spread of 355bp printed on Monday. “The market is consolidating a bit,” noted one credit analyst.

The effect was also felt on the CDS front, as the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Index ended 1bp wider, quoted at 131bp/133bp.

The recently issued five-year bonds of Wanda Properties also came under pressure and ended the day about 2bp-3bp wider, quoted at 366bp/364bp, still also more than 10bp tight to the 375bp spread at which they priced last week.

Wanda, however, also took a hit because of new supply from China Overseas Grand Ocean, which offered a five-year bond at 350bp yesterday, but failed to print a deal after a pushback from investors.

Curiously, the level at which CoGo was being offered prompted investors to buy up some of the Double B property names, with which they were comparing the new would-be issuer, which is, however, rated Baa2/BBB- thanks to a partial control by state-owned China Overseas Land Investments.

As a result, Franshion Properties 2018s traded up about 25 cents to par, while some of the better high-yield developers were also finding bids. “People are thinking that, if CoGo trades at 350bp, then maybe these better Double Bs should be there, as well,” said the analyst.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
