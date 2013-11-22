ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: High-quality investment grade grinds tighter

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (IFR) - High-quality investment-grade bonds in Asia continued to tighten slowly and steadily during today’s session. Investors are showing a clear bias toward the stronger sectors in the region, especially in the shorter part of the curve as they position defensively for the year-end.

Chinese state-owned oil and gas names have been among investor favourites and are mostly ending the week some 10bp-15bp tighter. Even the recently issued 2023s of Sinopec, which had been underperforming, got a boost this week and finished today at 163bp, about 11bp tighter on the week.

The boost has even helped some of the better ancillary state-owned credits, such as China Railways, which was trading last week at 220bp/200bp and was last bid today at 195bp.

South Korean issues, as well, continued to gain and were on average 2bp-3bp tighter today, and some 5bp-10bp tighter on the week.

New issues were also generally performing well in what one trader described as “a constructive environment.” The newly issued five-year bonds of China Mengniu Dairy closed the session at 213bp/210bp, much tighter than the 225bp reoffer spread, but wide to the 209bp they hit in the beginning of the day.

ICICI Bank’s 2019s closed at 342bp, some 3bp tighter in the day and still some 13bp tight to the 355bp reoffer spread printed on Monday.

While cash was doing better, there was some profit-taking in CDS. As a result the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index ended the day about 1bp wider at 133bp/131bp.

High-yield, meanwhile, was finding a strong bid. “Some 80% of enquiries today were looking for an offer,” said one sell-side analyst.

Most bonds from the Chinese property sector were about 50 cents higher on the day. The recently issued Evergrande 2018s where the only exception. The bonds ended the day about 15 cents weaker, quoted at 101.00 after news that the company was acquiring a large plot of land.

