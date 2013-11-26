ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Indian, Thai bonds underperform

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were under pressure today with bonds from India and Thailand being the main underperformers.

The iTraxx Asia IG Index was at around 131bp today from 127bp/130bp at close yesterday.

“There was selective profit-taking today because it’s a holiday-shortened week with Thanksgiving on Thursday,” said a Singapore-based trader.

S&P’s decision to downgrade IDBI Bank late yesterday sent Indian corporate paper 5bp-10bp wider.

IDBI Bank 19s were quoted at 430bp-410bp. Traders said those bonds were being offered, but there were no bids coming through.

Traders said there was poor liquidity for these bonds, making them difficult to track.

ICICI 5.5-year bonds, printed last week at T+355bp, widened to T+365bp on opening from T+345bp at close yesterday, but returned to reoffer levels. Traders said the initial widening could be because someone mistook it for IDBI instead.

Most of the damage was seen in state-run bank paper from India, according to traders.

S&P said it downgraded the foreign currency issuer credit rating on IDBI to BB+ from BBB- as it expected the bank’s asset quality to remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months.

Bangkok Bank 23s traded at 7bp wider at 210bp/195bp. Traders said most Thai bonds were 5bp-10bp wider due to the anti-government protests in Bangkok. More selling was seen in the 10-year segment, they said.

Thailand’s 5-year CDS was quoted at 120bp/130bp, 10bp wider on the day.

Most Chinese and Korean investment-grade bonds were unchanged. China Overseas Land and Investment’s bonds were unchanged to a few basis points wider, while Poly Real Estate’s 2018s traded 3bp tighter at 315bp. Dalian Wanda’s 2018s were 2bp tighter at 361bp.

