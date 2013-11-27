ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Indian, Thai credits stabilise amid bargain hunting

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (IFR) - Sentiment improved marginally today with investors back in the market to look for bargains. With stocks up across the region, the flashes of risk appetite also spread to the credit markets.

“It looks a little firmer and we see better buying in Korean paper and Thai credits, bringing Thai bonds back to where they were a week ago,” said one trader. “There are probably a few more accounts keeping up bids in the market.”

Investors sold Thai bonds yesterday after political protests escalated on Monday evening. After pushing out a sharp 15bp yesterday, Thailand’s 5-year CDS widened further about 3bp today to 125bp/130bp, still reflecting investor anxiety over the protracted political tension.

However, Thai cash bonds performed better. Bangkok Bank’s 2023s recovered some of yesterday’s 7bp loss and were quoted at 208/201bp over US Treasuries today.

Indian credits, which were took a hit from a downgrade in IDBI’s rating, showed signs of stabilising. IDBI bonds, which are fairly illiquid, widened some 60bp yesterday on the downgrade news, but were unchanged today. They were quoted at around 425bp/410bp.

ICICI 2019s, a more liquid benchmark for Indian credits, returned to reoffer levels at 358bp/353bp today, after hitting 363bp/360bp yesterday.

“Indian credits had a blowout two months ago. Then they snapped back, despite the lack of change in fundamentals,” said one analyst. “The IDBI downgrade is really an overdue reality check.”

Chinese paper was also enjoying some of the bottom fishing. China Overseas Land and Investment 2023s, 2043s and 2018s were quoted at 287bp/280bp, 308bp/298bp and 233bp/228bp, respectively. China Mengniu’s 2018s were quoted at 205bp/201bp.

Asian credit spreads were slightly underperforming, with the Asia IG index creeping out 1bp to 130bp/133bp.

