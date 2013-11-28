ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Traders twiddle thumbs on Thanksgiving

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (IFR) - Traders spent most of their day catching up with month-end and administrative tasks as activity slowed to a halt ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

“I was doing 100k trades today, that is how slow it is,” said a trader for a major shop.

Aside from marking the occasional one-bond transaction, some traders posted better offers for Indonesia, while select accounts chased off-the-run Philippines long-end bonds.

The moves in Indonesia were mostly in the 5-year CDS, which ended unchanged at 230bp/240bp. The wide bid-ask spread gave a sense of how illiquid the market was today.

As for the Philippines, one trader speculated that some dealers were trying to narrow a spread gap between the 2037s and other less liquid tenors, such as the 2034s and 2031s.

“If you want to bid something up today is the day to do it,” said one trader.

As a result, the 2034s, the more liquid of the off-the-run lot, ended up about 25 cents, a very good performance, considering US Treasury yields rose overnight.

Traders said there was little to report otherwise and most bonds ended unchanged. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index also ended as was at 132bp.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com