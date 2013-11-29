FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Higher-beta credits continue to underperform
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Higher-beta credits continue to underperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (IFR) - Higher-beta credits were under pressure again today, especially in the 10-year point, which is more sensitive to rate moves. Trading, however, was lackluster with very little crossing the screens.

Certain bonds, such as the Indonesia’s 10-year, were better offered and therefore ended the day marked a bit lower. “There is a bit of focus on current account deficit countries again,” said one trader in Singapore.

Indian credits, however, recovered some of the losses they had suffered earlier in the week. Most of the 5-year paper from the country closed the session some 5bp tighter.

Investment-grade spreads remained range-bound and the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index closed the session 1bp tighter at 131bp. The CDS gauge has been stuck for most of the week in a 130bp-132bp range. “It feels kind of stable,” said one IG trader.

On the high-yield side, there was not much trading. Retail-investor demand for better Chinese names increased, translating into a two-way flow that ended without any price changes.

However, there were more offers than bids on longer-dated Indonesian paper, as the concerns over the rupiah and the overall fiscal situation of the sovereign seeped through to corporate debt.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.