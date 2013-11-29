ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Higher-beta credits continue to underperform

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (IFR) - Higher-beta credits were under pressure again today, especially in the 10-year point, which is more sensitive to rate moves. Trading, however, was lackluster with very little crossing the screens.

Certain bonds, such as the Indonesia’s 10-year, were better offered and therefore ended the day marked a bit lower. “There is a bit of focus on current account deficit countries again,” said one trader in Singapore.

Indian credits, however, recovered some of the losses they had suffered earlier in the week. Most of the 5-year paper from the country closed the session some 5bp tighter.

Investment-grade spreads remained range-bound and the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index closed the session 1bp tighter at 131bp. The CDS gauge has been stuck for most of the week in a 130bp-132bp range. “It feels kind of stable,” said one IG trader.

On the high-yield side, there was not much trading. Retail-investor demand for better Chinese names increased, translating into a two-way flow that ended without any price changes.

However, there were more offers than bids on longer-dated Indonesian paper, as the concerns over the rupiah and the overall fiscal situation of the sovereign seeped through to corporate debt.

