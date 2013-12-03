ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits steady, traders eye year-end supply

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads held steady on Tuesday afternoon as investors anticipated fresh supply and demand for recent issues remained solid.

Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was at 133bp/135bp, up from 131bp/133bp yesterday.

“By and large the market is holding very well, we are seeing some tightening of spreads given that Treasury yields are higher,” said a Singapore-based trader.

There was no dearth of investors buying Chinese bank bonds. Traders said leads were marketing Agricultural Bank of China’s new 5-year notes wide to peers, even after initial price talk of T+170bp was revised to T+155bp area. However, the new issue did not spur much selling of other Chinese bank bonds as its size was relatively small.

The ABC bonds had attracted an order book of USD3bn so far. Spreads for low-beta Chinese, Hong Kong and Korea remained unchanged as flows were balanced.

Hutch perps were traded up a quarter of a point today, Sinopec 2023s were at T+163bp/160bp.

However, Chinese property bonds were a tad weaker. China Overseas Land and Investment 18s were 2bp wider at T+234bp.

Cash bonds from Thailand continued to remain under pressure because of ongoing protests. Bangkok Bank’s 2020s and 2023s were 7bp-10bp wider on the day.

Indonesian CDS was about 10bp tighter today, at 227bp, after it posted a small and unexpected trade surplus in October.

