FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits hold firm amid positive sentiment
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 1, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits hold firm amid positive sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 1 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian credit markets received a lift today from the rally in US equities on Federal Reserve Chairman Yellen’s soothing comments in her speech yesterday.

As a result, both investment-grade and high-yield names firmed up throughout the day.

Indian banks remained in favour, tightening 2bp-4bp, against a backdrop of the Indian rupee strengthening further against the US dollar and hovering around the recent highs of 59.945/59.965 this afternoon.

The order book for Shinhan’s new three-year offering passed the USD1.2bn mark at lunch time, helping to give Korea credits a firm tone.

Chinese real-estate credits were well bid, too. Kaisa Group, KWG Property and Evergrande Real Estate Group also rebounded a further 5bp, although Cogard 23s were at tad softer, as there were some suggestions for a switch to high-yield property names from IG or near-IG names. Wanda 2024s moved to 7.198% today from 7.181% yesterday.

CNOOC 2023s were little changed at around 4.262% from yesterday.

Spreads on sovereign bonds were firmer today. Indonesia’s long end was some 10 cents higher, with the 2044s quoted at 108.88/108.763 today from around 108.79 yesterday.

The Philippines’ 2034s were quoted at 144.473/146.074 today from around 144.54 yesterday.

Traders maintain a slightly positive outlook for the rest of the week.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was quoted at 124bp at around 4pm, Hong Kong time, around 4bp tighter than Monday.

nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.