ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits hold firm amid supply pressure

HONG KONG, April 2 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Wednesday, despite the heavy volume of new issuance, as investors were eager to buy bonds after several slow days in the primary market.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was tighter at around 120bp, down from yesterday’s 124bp.

Traders said Chinese oil company bonds sold off initially on news that Sinopec would come to market with a new issue, but, in the end, the sector closed tighter on the day.

CNOOC’s 2023 bonds were quoted 2bp tighter at 155bp/150bp. Sinopec’s 2023s were at 159bp/154bp, while CNPC’s 2023s were at 154bp/153bp.

“The market was in need of supply, it has been dry in the last few weeks. I don’t see any spread impact from the new supply and I expect the initial wave to be absorbed nicely,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Property credits also traded well. China Overseas Finances’ bonds were tighter, for example. Its 2020s were quoted around 315bp/305bp and 2023s were 275bp/265bp.

China CDS was up 2bp at 86bp/89bp.

”The market is looking toppy in light of new supply coming,“ said another Singapore-based trader. ”It should remain firm in the near term but there is no reason for a rally.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com