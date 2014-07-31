FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads tighten after sell-off in treasuries
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 31, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads tighten after sell-off in treasuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (IFR) - Spreads on Asian credits generally tightened 2bp-3bp today after yields on US Treasuries rose overnight.

During Asian hours, 10-year Treasuries were flat at around 2.54%. Argentina’s technical default had a minimal impact on the Asian credit markets as the strong US GDP numbers negated the news.

“The news [about Argentina] would have an impact in any other period, but, now, the sentiment is very strong. So, Argentina is viewed as an isolated case,” said an emerging-market sovereign bond trader.

Spreads on both Indonesian and Philippine sovereign paper tightened 3bp-5bp across the curve. “Many investors are still waiting on the sidelines before the [release of] US non-farm numbers tomorrow,” he said.

Investment-grade paper saw healthy two-way trading with real money loading up low-beta credits and retail seeking high-beta bonds, another trader said.

Chexim bonds continued to draw interest with the 2019s being indicated tighter at 90bp/87 over Treasuries. Sino-Ocean Land’s bonds, issued last week, also traded well with its 2019s being quoted at a spread of 300bp/297bp and 2024s at 343bp/338bp.

In the high-yield segment, prices were largely unchanged today with a few names taking a hit from China’s anti-corruption investigations.

Fantasia saw its 2017s 2019s and 2020s retreat 2 points on real money and private bank selling after local media reported its top management could be involved in a high-profile investigation into Zhou Yongkang, former security chief of China.

Evergrande Real Estate bonds also took a hit on reports that its chairman may be involved in an anti-corruption investigation into the mayor of Guangzhou City.

Evergrande bonds were half a point lower across the curve. Its 2015s were bid at 5.4%, the 16s at 8.3% and the 18s at 9.2%.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.