ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits firmer, recoup early losses

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (IFR) - Asian credit markets turned firmer in the afternoon as sentiment turned more positive. The markets had opened softer following hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve, which used language interpreted as “less accommodative” than before.

However, Asian credit spreads had recouped losses in the afternoon and were tightening about 1bp later in the day. The iTraxx Asia IG was quoted at 111bp/113bp.

In the cash bonds segment, IG credits were outperforming particularly in longer-dated paper.

“The 5-year and 10-year bonds especially are doing well and are seeing quite a strong bidding interest,” said one trader. The shorter-dated paper was about 1bp wider.

The credit that outperformed other new issues was China Travel Service, which saw its bonds pull in another 8bp today.

The 5-year was quoted at 210bp over US Treasuries, while the 2024s were at 310bp. The 2019s and 2024s were priced at 240bp and 345bp just on Monday.

Hutchison Whampoa’s 2017s and 2024s were largely unchanged from yesterday. The bonds were indicated at 123bp/120bp and 135bp/132bp, respectively.

In the high-yield segment, Hongqiao 2018s, quoted at 100.875/101.250, were still performing well after pricing at par.

