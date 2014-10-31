ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: BOJ stimulus lifts sentiment in secondary

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (IFR) - A surprising announcement from Bank of Japan during lunch hours today boosted the sentiment in an otherwise sluggish month-end trading session.

Bank of Japan said it will again purchase assets in a pre-emptive move to stoke inflation, after a break of a year and half.

Japan’s central bank said it would purchase more shares of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts, extend the duration of its portfolio of Japanese government bonds, and increase the pace at which it expands base money to “pre-empt manifestation” of risks, according to a Reuters report.

The Nikkei 225 soared 4.83% on the news. Hang Seng index also got a lift to end the session 1.25% higher.

Spreads for high-grade credits in the region were 3bp-4bp tighter, with most of the tightening happening after the BOJ news. Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx lowered 4bp-5bp while high-beta Indonesian CDS tightened 7bp.

New World China’s debut USD900m 5-year paper, priced last night, was an outperformer today. It was spotted 1 point higher than the reoffer price.

China Travel Service’s 10-year tranche tightened another 10bp today to be quoted at 305bp over Treasuries.

The notes have tightened 40bp since they were priced at the beginning of the week, prompting some market participants to believe they were mispriced at the primary.

CTS had offered a generous 5-year/10-year spread differential of 105bp, compared to Cofco’s 37bp and Greenland’s 46bp.

Hutchison’s 3-year tranche also performed well since it was priced on Wednesday night. The short-dated tranche was indicated 10bp tighter than the re-offer yield. The 10-year tranche, however, widened by 2bp.

In the high-yield sector, sentiment was also firm today with cash prices 0.5 to 0.75 point higher. China Hongqiao Group’s USD300m 3.5-year was stable at 100.875/101.25.

Traders, however, are cautious about the growing pipeline in both investment grade and junk space. A number of companies have announced bond deals, including JSW Steel, Indiabulls, Shandong Shipping Corp, Vietnam Government, China Construction Bank, CCB Asia and ICBC.

A number of DCM bankers have said they still have heavy pipeline before the year end. “There will be no break for a while,” one Hong Kong-based syndicate head said.

