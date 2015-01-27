ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits tighter, as traders prepare for new supply

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (IFR) - The secondary market was fairly quiet today, but the tone was constructive and Asian credits were a couple of basis points tighter. “People are taking stock of the new issues and there’s also talk of Petronas and Sri Lanka coming,” said one credit trader.

Two high-yield issuers, Delhi International Airport and Security Bank Corp, were in the market with US dollar-denominated Reg S offerings today, but issuers planning 144A components to their deals stayed to the sidelines as a blizzard was set to close East Coast offices in the US.

Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings’ bonds continued to bounce in secondary, as unconfirmed rumours circulated of a potential equity injection or a sale of assets - even though it is hard to be sure whether this will translate to positive news for offshore bondholders. The 2018s and 2019s were trading at 62-65, an impressive jump from the mid-40s, where they were trading last Thursday.

High-yield property bonds were generally a point or two higher, with higher beta names, like KWG Property Holding and Yuzhou Properties, rallying more than benchmark BB credits.

New bonds from Haitong Securities and Reliance Industries last week were each 19bp tighter than their issue prices, at T+291bp and 221bp, respectively.

China-focused Anton Oilfield Services Group has been struggling in secondary since it was downgraded following profit warnings, but its 2018s, although not trading actively, were better bid on support from real money and private banks. The bonds touched a low of 55.5 last Wednesday and were seen 2 points higher today, having traded at par as recently as late November.

