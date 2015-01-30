ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa jumps on Sunac report

HONG KONG, Jan 30 (IFR) - Kaisa Group’s bonds were the main focus for Asian credit markets on Friday, after Sunac China Holdings was reported to have agreed to buy a 49.3% stake in the embattled property developer.

The unconfirmed claim, which was reported by Chinese financial news magazine Caixin, prompted Kaisa’s bonds to jump as much as 15 points by this afternoon.

Kaisa’s bonds, which were trading as low as the low 30 range mid-month, soared to the 70-80 range by this afternoon. The 2017s were spotted at 81/86, gaining more than 10 points today and 37 points on the week, while the 2020s soared 15 points to 77/81.

Traders said Kaisa’s news did not move Chinese IG property names much, which remained relatively unchanged today.

But some investors said the Kaisa scare had made them more cautious about China property, a sentiment that could dominate among buyers for upcoming high-yield Chinese property deals.

”We’re still not totally out of the woods,“ said Raymond Chia, head of Asia credit research at Schroders. ”People will be very mindful of what happened to Kaisa when they look at other China property deals, and I believe the market will focus a lot more on corporate governance going forward.

“People will also demand more premium because these things can happen to any company.”

China CDS wrapped up the week about 3bp wider at 92bp.

Asia CDS was 1bp-3bp tighter at 110bp as investors wrapped up a volatile month dotted with the ECB’s QE announcement and Greek’s general elections.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)