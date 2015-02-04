ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Greece hopes lift credit; Kaisa jumps

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (IFR) - Asian credits were trading against a much-improved backdrop today after the new government in Greece said it would not seek a write-off of the country’s foreign debt.

The news lifted an overhang in Asia, driving CDS 2bp-3bp tighter, while the region’s IG credit spreads narrowed 2bp-5bp. Equity indices were largely higher across the region, despite a drop in oil prices.

Kaisa’s bonds spiked 15-20 points after Bloomberg reported this afternoon that Sunac China Holdings had agreed to buy a 49.3% stake in Kaisa Group Holdings, citing an interview with Sunac chairman Sun Hongbin.

Both a better backdrop and an absence of new high-yield supply have been positive for recent sub-investment-grade issues.

The bonds of Chinese car rental company CAR Inc are up 99.4/100.25 after pricing at 98.944 on January 29, while Delhi International Airport’s 7-year notes are trading around 102.490/102.910.

Investor appetite for higher yields has also been supportive of longer-dated bonds. Shenhua Energy’s 3.875% 2025s were trading better than its 2018s and 2020s at 101.515/101.935, according to Tradeweb.

Alibaba’s 4.5% 2034s have gained the most relative to its 2019s, 21s and 24s, and were last spotted near 102.735/103.805, according to Tradeweb.

