FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Trade winding down ahead of Lunar New Year
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Trade winding down ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (IFR) - Trading in Asian credit is beginning to wind down as investors gear up for the Lunar New Year.

Sentiment is improving for China’s high-yield property segment, which gained a quarter to half a point, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

Evergrande’s new 5 non-call 3s were not able to ride on the constructive backdrop and failed to recover from the mid-99 level amid expectations that the company may reopen the issue for a tap.

The lack of appetite might also be because private banks received full allocations, said the trader.

China CDS was 1bp wider, while financials were well bid. Chinese AMCs rallied 8bp on appetite for higher-rated, higher beta credits.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.