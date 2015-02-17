ASIA CREDIT CLOSE- Kaisa, Noble troubles provide little momentum in quiet trading

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (IFR) - Trading volumes were negligible on Tuesday as investors wound down for the Lunar New Year holidays beginning Thursday.

“Treasuries are edging higher, high-yield sovereigns are better bid, but, otherwise, people are just going home for the holidays,” said one trader.

The main impetus came from another update from Kaisa Group on its moves towards restructuring its debt, and the continued fallout of a negative research report on commodities trader Noble Group.

Noble Group’s 2020s were yielding around 4.5 percent on Tuesday, roughly flat to Monday, but traders said screen prices were not a good indication. “There are better buyers today as opposed to better sellers yesterday,” said one credit trader.

Iceberg Research, which appears to be little more than a 3-page blog run by an anonymous operator, questioned Noble’s accounting practices, sending the stock down 7.9 percent on Monday and around 5 percent lower on Tuesday.

This despite the fact that analysts had picked holes in the report’s claims. “The writers have in sections highlighted their ignorance of IFRS and how these are applied in Singapore,” wrote Lucror Analytics.

Bonds in the Kaisa Group complex were seen in the 50s, with the 2018s two points lower at 55/58, though there was little trading as holders of the paper awaited further details of its restructuring plans.

The company met with onshore creditors yesterday and said it would put forward a proposal for offshore bondholders come early March.

The Asian, Australian and Japanese iTraxx indices were flat to 1bp tighter.