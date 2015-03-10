FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa recovers slightly on quiet day for bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 10, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa recovers slightly on quiet day for bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (IFR) - A surprise pick-up in Chinese inflation spooked Asian equity markets, but bonds were relatively steady on a trading day that participants described as quiet.

The Nikkei and Hang Seng indices were both down over half a point each, while Shanghai was flat. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific shares index fell 0.6%, as the US dollar reached new highs against a number of Asian currencies.

Yields on 10-year Japanese Government bonds widened 35bp to 0.47%, but investment-grade Chinese names were said to be around 5bp tighter. Sinopec’s 2016 bonds saw yields shoot up 6bp, but were trading 4bp tighter at the close.

“The tone is pretty firm today,” said a Singapore-based IG trader. “It’s been fairly quiet today, but Chinese investment grade is trading up. Today’s new issues didn’t get much attention though as most of it had been on higher-rated names.”

High-yield names also did reasonably well. It was a better day for troubled real-estate developer Kaisa Group, which saw yields on its 2017 bonds tighten almost 100bp to 51.2%. A day earlier, its bonds had fallen 10 points after it revealed its offshore debt-restructuring plans.

Shimao Property Holdings reopened its 2022 bonds to receive orders of over USD500m, but the news resulted in a volatile day for the paper. At the start of trading, yields spiked as much as 20bp, but fell in the afternoon, before ending the session nearly 10bp wider.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.