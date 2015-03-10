ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa recovers slightly on quiet day for bonds

HONG KONG, March 10 (IFR) - A surprise pick-up in Chinese inflation spooked Asian equity markets, but bonds were relatively steady on a trading day that participants described as quiet.

The Nikkei and Hang Seng indices were both down over half a point each, while Shanghai was flat. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific shares index fell 0.6%, as the US dollar reached new highs against a number of Asian currencies.

Yields on 10-year Japanese Government bonds widened 35bp to 0.47%, but investment-grade Chinese names were said to be around 5bp tighter. Sinopec’s 2016 bonds saw yields shoot up 6bp, but were trading 4bp tighter at the close.

“The tone is pretty firm today,” said a Singapore-based IG trader. “It’s been fairly quiet today, but Chinese investment grade is trading up. Today’s new issues didn’t get much attention though as most of it had been on higher-rated names.”

High-yield names also did reasonably well. It was a better day for troubled real-estate developer Kaisa Group, which saw yields on its 2017 bonds tighten almost 100bp to 51.2%. A day earlier, its bonds had fallen 10 points after it revealed its offshore debt-restructuring plans.

Shimao Property Holdings reopened its 2022 bonds to receive orders of over USD500m, but the news resulted in a volatile day for the paper. At the start of trading, yields spiked as much as 20bp, but fell in the afternoon, before ending the session nearly 10bp wider.

