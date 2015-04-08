ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets brush aside Cloud Live default

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Asian markets roared back to life today, as Hong Kong returned from a long holiday weekend and Japanese stocks hit 15-year highs.

The Nikkei broke the 19,789 level, while the Hang Seng Index soared over 3.0% on the day. Shanghai was also up nearly 1.0%, approaching its highest level in seven years.

Bond markets followed suit with investment-grade yields tightening around 2bp tighter and high -yield names narrowing 2bp-3bp. Kaisa’s 2017 bonds moved 1.5 points higher to a bid price of 57.188. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted as 94.96/96.96, over two points lower.

Traders said it felt like there was positive momentum from pent-up demand that had been building up over the Easter and Ching Ming holidays.

“It’s been a very strong session across the board,” said an investment-grade bonds trader in Singapore. “There is good demand here and it feels like clients are picking up whatever inventory is available. Accounts are still flush with cash and, with the worries of rate hikes taken away for the moment, the only problem becomes supply.”

The news was not all positive for bonds, however, as a Chinese internet technology firm Cloud Live defaulted on a payment in China’s onshore market. Nevertheless, traders seemed to shrug off the news, saying that, given the smaller size of the company, it was not as serious a threat to markets as the Kaisa situation.

The default and the Chinese Government’s allowing it to happen suggest where the state will draw the line in terms of what is allowed to default and what will be bailed out. The government has said in the past that it will not permit a systematic default, but will tolerate individual and less-significant companies to miss payments on bonds.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com