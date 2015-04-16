ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Crop of fresh bonds keeps secondary markets subdued

SINGAPORE, April 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were subdued today as market participants focussed on developments related to a batch of bonds to be priced later today.

“It’s been quite quiet today, compared with yesterday’s frantic trading of new bonds,” said an investment-grade trader.

Much of the attention was on the freshly minted due 2025s and 2045s from the Government of Malaysia. The combined offering of USD1.5bn drew a book of USD9bn, with the unallocated demand providing plenty of support in the secondary markets today.

The 2025s and 2045s, priced at 115bp and 170bp over US Treasuries, rallied to 112bp/109bp and 164bp/161bp, respectively, on the break. The 2045s traded tighter to 161bp/158bp in the afternoon.

“The new issues will refinance a USD1.25bn bond maturing in June, which means there is really only USD250m of new paper out there,” said one sovereign risk trader. That is expected to provide some support for the sovereign bonds over the medium term.

Petronas’ 2025s and 2045s benefited from the tightly priced sovereign bonds. The quasi-sovereign’s corporate bonds were quoted at 126bp and 175bp yesterday morning, when the sovereign announced the offering, but were 2bp-3bp tighter today.

Other than the Malaysian issue, other cash bonds in the IG segment were broadly unchanged from yesterday.

A strong bidding tone is developing with a wall of money being put to work, which augurs well for the bonds to be priced today.

The high-yield bonds were slightly weaker although broadly unchanged. Commodity-related notes were benefiting from robust demand after oil prices rallied last night.

The only exception was the Rolta bonds, which widened sharply after US firm Glaucus Research said it had shorted the Indian infotech company’s offshore 2018s and 2019s.

The 2018s were quoted at a cash price of 84/89, some 15 points down, though traders said these were all nominal.

“These bonds have become a no-man’s land and anyone can throw a quote out there now,” said a high-yield trader.

Asian credit spreads tightened marginally with the iTraxx Asia IG narrowing 1bp to 104bp/106bp.

