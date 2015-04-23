ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues rally amid positive market tone

SINGAPORE, April 23 (IFR) - Asian financial markets were gaining today across the region as the sell-off in US Treasuries saw more buyers emerge.

Stocks in Japan closed 0.2% higher, while those in Korea ended 1.47% stronger. Asian credit spreads narrowed slightly with the iTraxx Asia IG index about 1bp tighter to 105bp/107bp.

Risk sentiment was better for both the investment-grade and high-yield segments. Most of the focus was on new issues, with Sinopec’s jumbo bond dominating trade.

The Sinopec 2020s were quoted at around 119bp over US Treasuries, 6bp tighter from the reoffer spread, while the 2025s were around 141bp, 4bp inside reoffer. Only the 2045s were slight laggards, being unchanged from reoffer of 152bp.

Traders felt Korea Resources’ issue, being marketed at 115bp at a 5-year term, could struggle as it might not enjoy widespread local support following a potential spillover effect from a looming political scandal in South Korea.

“Investors may want to wait for other Korean corporate issuers in the pipeline, such as Korea Hydro and NACF,” said one trader.

Petrobras’ announcement of a USD2.1bn corruption charge had little impact on Asian oil-related bonds. Instead, Petronas’ 2025s tightened 3bp today to 117bp as investors started buying up Malaysian assets, given that there could be no more new supplies from the country.

More buyers across the high-yield segment emerged today after a two-day profit-taking ended yesterday.

“We’re seeing more real-money accounts, fast money and private banks coming out to buy and this is pulling the Double B and Single B credits up,” said a high-yield trader.

As a result, Shimao’s bonds climbed half a point higher. Among other credits benefiting were Fantasia and R&F Properties.

