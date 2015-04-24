FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets look beyond China SOE default
April 24, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets look beyond China SOE default

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (IFR) - Asia’s credit markets rounded out the week a tad lower, but the impact from the first default from a Chinese state-owned enterprise was mild.

Kaisa Group’s bonds, which were also rocked by missed bond payments, dropped as investors waited for the reinstated chairman’s next move.

The 12.875% 2017s and 8.875% 2018s both dropped a point lower to 56.58, while China’s 5-year CDS was unchanged at 91bp since Baoding Tianwei Group’s missed coupon payment that was due Tuesday.

Sinopec’s 30-year bonds fell the most out of its USD6.4bn 5-tranche offering of US dollar and euro bonds. The USD800m 4.1% 2045s were cited at 98.591/99.088 after pricing at par on April 21.

Pelindo II’s USD1.6bn dual-tranche offering put selling pressure on Indonesian quasi-sovereign peers. Pelindo III’s 4.875% 2024s dropped a quarter of a point to 104.26.

In equities, a rally in Chinese mainland stocks took a breather after the country’s regulator said it would speed up the approval process for of IPOs to cool a jump in prices.

The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 indexes fell at least half a percentage point from its highest levels hit since the Lehman crisis, but the indexes are still up more than 30% so far this year.

The Hang Seng was up 0.8% at the time of writing.

Reporting By Frances Yoon

