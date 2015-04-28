ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits slightly softer ahead of US FOMC

SINGAPORE, April 28 (IFR) - Asian financial markets were weaker as equities fell across the region, while credit spreads marginally widened on growing caution among investors.

The Hong Kong shares were down 0.40%, while Korean stocks closed 0.56% lower.

Traders said activities in the secondary markets were negligible due to a confluence of factors, such as a hectic primary market, the two-day FOMC policy meeting ending tomorrow and a working week cut short because of the Labour holiday on Friday.

“It is a touch softer today, but we expect more activity tomorrow with four US dollar deals out to price today,” said one high-grade trader.

Credit spreads were about 1bp wider with the iTraxx Asia IG index quoted at a mid-spread of 106.50bp.

Among fresh issues, Sinopec’s jumbo-sized bonds were pushed out a marginal by 1bp-2bp on reports that the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection was allegedly investigating company president Wang Tianpu for “serious violations of discipline and law”.

Traders said the impact on Sinopec’s bonds was not “dramatic” since it was not an issue with the company’s credit.

The Sinopec 2020s were indicated at 127bp/124bp over US Treasuries, while the 2045s were at 155bp/152bp.

High-yield markets were also quiet. An S&P move to cut Winsway Enterprises’ rating to SD from CCC had no impact on China credits, said one high-yield trader.

Indicative cash prices on the Winsway 2016s were at 31/35.

Pelindo II’s newly priced bonds slipped marginally with the 2025s quoted at 98.25/98.4 versus re-offer price of 98.996.