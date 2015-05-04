FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Quiet session with markets still on holiday
May 4, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Quiet session with markets still on holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 4 (IFR) - It was a quiet day for Asian markets today with much of the region still away for the May Day holiday.

Equity markets were mostly flat as the Hang Seng was unchanged in afternoon trading, while Shanghai stocks were up 0.36%, representing the biggest regional gain on the day.

Bond markets were also quiet with no fresh issues, while investment-grade and high-yield names also mostly unchanged.

Yields on Sinopec’s recently issued 2020s were quoted 2bp-3bp wider, according to Tradeweb. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted slightly tighter at 92.88/95.88.

However, there were announcements of four roadshows this week for possible bond offerings.

Bankers said they expected a decent number of issues to price this week, but that, with the UK market closed for a bank holiday, it was unlikely to pick up until the middle of the week.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com

