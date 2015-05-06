FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues, rising yields weaken Asian credits
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues, rising yields weaken Asian credits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 6 (IFR) - A jump in primary new issues and rising bond yields in the US and Europe triggered mild profit-taking during Asia’s trading hours.

China’s investment-grade credits widened amid expectations of a wave of issuance in the coming weeks. Sinopec’s 4.1% 2045s dropped nearly a point to 94.438 this afternoon, while its 3.25% 2025s weakened a third of a point.

The weaker performances of new issues came as China Construction Bank began marketing a 10-year non-call 5 bond today, marking the start of billions more in bank capital to originate from the country.

The pipeline of primary Chinese state-owned enterprise deals also continues to grow. CGNPC said today it would begin meeting investors for a proposed US dollar bond from tomorrow.

Indonesian quasi-sovereign names dropped amid a selloff in US Treasuries. Port operator Pelindo III’s 4.875% 2024s fell a quarter of a point to 102.76, while Pertamina’s 6.45% 2044s slid more than half a point to 105.00.

A sluggish session in Asian equities did not help sentiment. The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 were down 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively, at the time of writing, while the Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%.

Reporting By Frances Yoon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.