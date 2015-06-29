FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region appears to be safe haven amid choppy trading
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region appears to be safe haven amid choppy trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (IFR) - Trading was choppy today with events at the weekend indicating that Greece would not meet its EUR1.55bn debt repayment to the IMF tomorrow. Asia, nevertheless, looks like a safe haven amid the panic.

The Asia iTraxx Investment-Grade Index started the day 10bp wider, but had gained some ground to around 5bp wider in the afternoon - in marked contrast to the Europe Cross-Over, which looked around 50bp wider.

The Japan and Australia iTraxx indices were 12bp and 9bp wider, respectively.

“This is very much a European issue than an Asian one,” said one trader. “So far, it’s very self contained. I can’t work out if Europe is overdone or Asia is underdone.”

Financials in Europe were around 40bp wider, while those in Asia were 3b-5bp wider, or even unchanged.

Retail investors took the opportunity to buy high-yield China property names, while hedge funds covered their short positions. Real-money accounts were fortunate, having stockpiled cash ahead of an expected slew of new issues. High yield was down only 0.5-1.0 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.