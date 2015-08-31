ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian markets steadier as Chinese regulators crack down

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - Asian markets began the day on a shaky footing, but recovered somewhat in the afternoon.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down by 4.0% in the morning but closed down 0.8%. The Hang Seng gained a modest 0.3% while the MSCI International All Country Asia Pacific ex-Japan closed down 0.3%.

However the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets remain down by about 12% in August and close to 40% since June.

Chinese news outlets reported that regulators had detained several individuals for speculation and trading violations, including a securities regulatory official and a journalist.

The state-run Global Times said that the journalist, Wang Xiaolu of Caijing Magazine, confessed to writing fake reports based on hearsay and subjective guesses that “caused panic and disorder at the stock market and seriously undermined market confidence”.

Credit markets, which have been almost in lockstep with equities in the last few weeks, were also down but less so than in recent sessions.

Traders said that with London on holiday and Hong Kong out on Thursday the market felt subdued but maybe 2bp-3bp wider on the day. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted slightly wider at 131.33/133.33.

“There wasn’t much buying today and activity has been pretty limited,” said an investment grade bonds trader based in Singapore.

“Markets are still very fragile and the bid offer spread is still very wide. Liquidity is tricky. We need a period of calm so people can get their books in order and do some rebalancing without these crazy prices.”

