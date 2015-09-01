FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Commodities rebound supports some in soft market
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Commodities rebound supports some in soft market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - Chinese growth fears may continue to weigh on the market, but a rebound in commodity prices is benefiting a select few Asian credits.

Outstanding 5-year bonds from CNOOC, Sinopec and Petronas tightened around 3bp-4bp on a strengthening of oil prices.

Asian investment-grade credit widened further today, with the regional iTraxx index out 3bp at 136bp/138bp. The Australian and Japanese versions widened 4bp and 3bp, respectively.

High yield was around a quarter of a point lower, but there was still a firm bid. Agile Property’s 2017s were 0.25 points lower at 99.25/100.25.

China Hongqiao Group’s bonds dropped 2 points after S&P downgraded it today to BB- from BB, due to the aluminium-product maker’s aggressive capital spending.

Maoye International Holdings’ 2017s were flat at 95, having dropped 3 points since mid-August.

S&P also downgraded Maoye yesterday to BB- from BB, citing higher refinancing risk over the next 12 months as the department-store operator deals with short-term maturities.

Shanshui Cement’s 2020 bonds were unchanged today at 91/92, having dropped 1.5 points yesterday after it reported a first-half loss.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.