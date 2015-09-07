ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Sentiment weak after US payrolls

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (IFR) - Asian investment-grade credits widened 2bp after conflicting US jobs data failed to provide some sense of certainty over the Federal Reserve’s trajectory for raising interest rates.

Investment-grade CDS was bid at 141bp, the highest level since last February. Bank of China’s 2024s were 2bp wider at 264bp, while Malaysia CDS also weakened to 192bp.

“The flattening curve between 2-year and 10-year US Treasuries shows that investors are pricing in a rate hike, but sentiment is still weak,” said one trader. “Investors are not jumping into the markets right now.”

Friday’s data showed that US net employment rose a smaller-than-expected 173,000 last month, but the unemployment rate beat expectations, dropping to 5.1%. The US is closed for the Labour Day holiday today.

Sagging Chinese onshore stocks added to the lack of confidence in global financial markets. The Shanghai Composite Index was down almost 2.6% at the time of writing, while the CSI300 Index was 3.4% lower after a national holiday last week.

The poor performance in Chinese stock shows that investors ignored comments from People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who speculated on Saturday that the stock correction was nearing an end.