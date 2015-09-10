ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Weak Asian equity markets drag credits wider

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (IFR) - Asian credits weakened today, dashing hopes that yesterday’s gains would be sustained. Credit markets were dragged down by Asian stock markets spooked by worse than expected economic data from China and Japan.

The producer price index in China fell 5.9% in August, its 42nd consecutive month of decline, and the biggest drop since late 2009. In Japan, capital spending fell for a second straight month in July.

The Nikkei closed 2.5% down after gaining 7.7% Tuesday. Chinese stocks fell 0.8%, pulling down the Hang Seng index which slipped 2.17% in early afternoon.

Asian credit spreads widened 3bp-4bp during the day.

The negative sentiments hit the new issues which were sold in better market conditions yesterday.

Korea Development Bank’s new 2025s were hovering around the re-offer level of 115bp over US Treasuries, but the China Exim newly priced bonds had gapped out 10bp earlier in the day.

The 2020s were quoted at 140bp/137bp, out from reoffer spread of 130bp, while the 2025s were at 173bp/170bp, wider than the 160bp the notes priced at yesterday.

The Shanghai Pudong 2018s were seen at 171bp/168bp, far above the reoffer spread of 150bp.

“It looks weak out there, but the truth is that we still see good demand for good quality Asian paper,” said one trader. “The reason is that these papers are still at elevated spreads on a net-net basis.”

Bids were still being made for strong double and single A names in the short-dated space of 7 years and less. But the wide gap in bid-offer ranges remained, indicating that sellers were hesitant to commit.