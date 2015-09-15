ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets retreat ahead of FOMC outcome

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (IFR) - Asian markets took a cautious tone ahead of a closely watched US Federal Reserve meeting, as equity markets sold off and bond issuers stayed on the sidelines.

The stock market in Shanghai fell 3.6%, while that in Shenzhen slid another 5%. The Hang Seng fell 0.3%, but the Nikkei rallied 0.3% after the Bank of Japan held steady on interest rates.

Bond markets were quiet again, albeit with some modest tightening. The iTraxx investment-grade Asia ex-Japan was quoted 2bp tighter at 131.75, while traders said IG names were mostly unchanged.

“We’ve seen some investors put cash to work, but there’s more because they have excess cash on the sidelines, not because they are bullish about the FOMC meeting,” said an investment grade bonds trader based in Singapore.

“If they hike rates, it’s never really good for emerging markets, but I hope they raise. Get it over and done with and give us some clarity. It’s better than constantly waiting and guessing.”

Swire Pacific’s latest 10-year bonds priced at 172.5bp over US Treasuries and were quoted 3bp tighter in the afternoon.

Shanghai Pudong’s recent 2018 bonds also continued their rally with spreads tightening another 1bp-2bp.

Korea Development Bank’s 2025 bonds tightened around 2bp after S&P raised South Korea’s foreign currency sovereign rating to AA- from A+. South Korean CDS was 5bp tighter.

