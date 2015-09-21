ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads widen on low liquidity

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (IFR) - Spreads widened on a slow trading day, which could be the pattern for the next couple of weeks as holidays interrupt business across Asia.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index was 3bp wider, at 130bp/132bp, with Malaysian and South Korean CDS slipping 8bp today.

“No one is going to jump in and sell at these levels,” said one trader.

ICBC’s new 10-year Tier 2s were at T+178bp, out 3bp from the issue price last week. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank’s 3-year was flat at T+150bp, while Chexim’s 5- and 10-year dollar bonds were at 142bp and 170bp over Treasuries, respectively, having slipped 2bp today. They had priced at spreads of 130bp and 160bp.

Some private bank accounts were seen selling Kaisa bonds, after the property developer disclosed concerns raised by its auditor. Its dollar bonds were seen in the high 40s, with its 2018s dropping a quarter of a point.

Japan is on holiday from Monday to Wednesday, which means there will be reduced trading in US Treasuries during Asian morning hours, making them less useful as a pricing benchmark.

Then on Thursday, Singapore will take a break for the Eid holiday. Next week will be no better, as Hong Kong will take two days off.