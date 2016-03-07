FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Chinese growth target prompts short covering
March 7, 2016 / 9:43 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Chinese growth target prompts short covering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 7 (IFR) - The Asian credit market remained firm today, but investors are not rushing to put on new positions and there are not a lot of new G3 issues to tempt them into action.

“The pipeline still looks pretty dry,” said an investor.

China set its GDP growth target at 6.5%-7.0% and announced that the fiscal deficit would widen to 3.0% of GDP, meaning government debt will increase.

“Chinese benchmarks are trading tighter on the back of recent higher yields, so it looks like there is some short covering by onshore accounts,” said a credit trader.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade was flat at 146.5bp/148.5bp, and the Australian iTraxx was also unchanged. The Japanese iTraxx tightened 1bp to 67bp/70bp.

The Philippines’ 2041 bonds hit a new high of 103 today to yield 3.5%, while Vietnam’s 2020s were quoted at 111 to yield 3.6%.

Indonesia’s 2026 and 2046 notes were seen at 104 and 107, to yield 4.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

A credit research note from Morgan Stanley observed that Asian Tier 2 notes currently offer around a 105bp spread over bank senior bonds, the biggest pick-up since April 2014.

Asian Additional Tier 1 notes, though, provide the least pick-up globally over equivalent Basel III Tier 2 notes, at about 160bp. [LAST WEEK‘S ASIA G3 PRICING FEB 29-MAR. TOTAL US$4bn + EUR500m] /p ISSUER AMOUNT MATURITY YIELD SPREAD NIC BOOK SIZ ASIA EU US United O EUR500m 9-Mar-21 0.32% MS+32 5 EUR1.3bn 7% 93% Sumitomo US$1.75b 9-Mar-21 2.934% 160 1 US$14bn 38% 14% 48% Sumitomo US$750m 9-Mar-21 3mL+168 3mL+168 1 29% 6% 66% Sumitomo US$1.5bn 9-Mar-26 3.78% 195 1 59% 9% 32%

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com

