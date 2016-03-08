ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Weak Chinese exports push issuers to sidelines

HONG KONG, March 8 (IFR) - A late rally in Chinese equity markets negated the impact of news of weak export numbers, though the day’s volatility appeared to push new bond issuers to the sidelines.

China’s February exports came in 25.4% lower than in the same month last year. The figure was far worse than analysts had forecast and marked the sharpest decline since May 2009.

The news sent Chinese equities lower than 1.5% on the day, but a late afternoon rally saw indices finish stronger with Shanghai up 0.1% and Shenzhen up 0.5%. It was the sixth consecutive day of gains for Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index ended the day down 0.4% and the Nikkei down 0.8%.

After a strong rally on Monday, Brent crude was quoted 1.25% lower, but still solidly above US$40 per barrel.

Credit traders said the softer export numbers put the brakes on Monday’s positive session with high-yield and investment-grade names 1bp-2bp wider on generally low volumes. The iTraxx IG Index was quoted about 2bp wider at 149.17/151.17.

Some new issues still managed to put in decent showings. Bank of China Hong Kong’s 2021s tightened 3bp, while Temasek’s 2022s tightened 1bp. The Philippines’ 2041s, which reached a high of 103.00 yesterday, were unchanged.

However, it was a frustrating day for syndicate bankers, who were expecting to put out a few fresh bonds in the early morning, but when the export news came out of China, issuers decided to stay on the sidelines.

“The day began pretty constructively and markets had been decent for the last couple of weeks, but all it took was one bad number out of China to scare them away,” said a syndicate banker based in Hong Kong. “It’s still a very difficult market.”

Markets could remain quiet for the next few days as issuers and investors pay close attention to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet next week on March 15-16.

