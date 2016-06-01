FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits little changed amid cautious sentiment
June 1, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits little changed amid cautious sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 1 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were quiet on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of US non-farm payroll data on Friday.

Regional stocks retreated on a slip in crude oil prices and worries over a rise in US interest rates, with the Shanghai Composite Index closing down 0.1%.

"Spreads on Asian credits barely moved today," said a Hong Kong-based IG trader. "Investors were cautious before the US non-farm payroll data later this week."

The market is looking for more clues to anticipate the US Fed's rate decision and non-farm payroll data will be a crucial economic indicator, he said.

Another analyst noted Fosun International's 2020s were 50 cents lower after S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on the China-based conglomerate to negative from stable yesterday.

He also noted that SoftBank Group 2020 US$ notes were bid higher at 103.54 after the announcement that it would sell at least US$7.9bn of shares in Alibaba Group.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was 1bp wider at 142.1bp/143.6bp.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com

