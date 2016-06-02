ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits weaken in the absence of cues

SINGAPORE, June 2 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were weaker today ahead of the release of a batch of macroeconomic data today and tomorrow.

Credit spreads in the region widened 5bp when trading resumed this morning, but had recouped some losses as of noon.

In the early afternoon, the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was 1bp-2bp wider, but, as London markets opened, there were signs of recovery at 142bp/143bp, flat to yesterday's close.

Equity markets in the region were trading in narrow ranges in the absence of pointers. Wall Street had closed flat overnight on mixed US economic data.

US final PMI showed a 0.2-point upward revision to 50.7 for May, but construction spending in April slumped 1.8%.

Market players are eagerly awaiting non-farm payroll data on Friday for more cues on the state of the US economy, which will provide a clue on where the US Fed stands on an expected rate hike later this month.

"There are lots of reasons for people to hold back (trades) first and not chase the market with the macro data still to emerge," said one trader.

Cash bonds in the high-grade segment were about 1bp-2bp wider. The performance of new bonds was mixed.

Huarong Finance's newly priced 2019s were around reoffer spread of 177.5bp over US Treasuries, while the 2021s were a touch wider at 201bp/198bp from reoffer spread of 200bp. The 2026s were seen at 292bp/289bp from reoffer spread of 290bp.

The Midea 2019s were stable at around 148bp over 2-year UST, inside the equivalent 152bp spread over 2-year UST where they priced.

Alibaba 2024s also enjoyed strong support, rallying to 177bp today, tightening from 179.3 last Thursday.