FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits widen slightly on profit-taking
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits widen slightly on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 6 (IFR) - Asia credits moved slightly wider on profit-taking after the US jobs report for May came in worse than expected last Friday.

US non-farm payrolls rose by 38,000 last month, the slowest growth in more than five years and well below expectations for a rise of 164,000.

The data, a crucial economic indicator, led credit traders to believe that a Fed rate increase in June had almost been ruled out, while the possibility of a July rise was reduced significantly.

“Credit spreads in general were 1bp-2bp wider as some investors took profit on tighter US Treasuries,” said a Singapore-based credit analyst.

“Selling pressure was not as intense as I had expected and flows were just moderate,” said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader, “Many were still on the sidelines.”

Among the most actively traded names, he noted that China Three Gorges widened about 3bp and Alibaba’s 2024 moved out 2bp-3bp.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was about 1bp tighter at 139.8bp/141.5bp.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.