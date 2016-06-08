ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: CITIC widens amid flat credit markets

SINGAPORE, June 8 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged in slightly firmer markets although investors continued to punish CITIC's tightly priced dual-tranche bonds.

On Monday, CITIC priced bonds of 5.5 and 10 years at 155bp and 200bp over US Treasuries, respectively. The issuer drew criticism that the pricing was too tight inside its curve.

The bonds were quoted 161bp/159bp and 207bp/205bp today, still around 5bp wider than respective reoffer spreads.

Also hurting were ICBC Dubai's 2021s, which priced last night at 140bp. The paper was a touch wider today at 142bp/138bp today.

"I'm just surprised that these issues were priced so tight without any concessions," said one trader. "They were priced far wide of fair levels."

Other new bonds were performing better. The 2019s of China State Construction were quoted at 152bp/151bp after pricing at an equivalent of 157bp over 2-year US Treasuries. The 2021s were seen at 153bp/151bp, on par with reoffer spreads of 152.5bp.

Tianjin Infrastructure's 2019s were trading at 203bp/202bp.

Indonesia's euro-denominated 2023s and 2028s were quoted at 99.5/99.6 and 99.25/99.45, after pricing last night at 99.075 and 98.528, respectively.

While investment-grade cash bonds were largely firmer and flat, credit spreads were 2bp wider in the mid-afternoon with the iTraxx Asia IG index seen at 139bp/141bp.

"Cash bonds and CDS have been going in opposite directions over the last few days, and today was no exception," said another IG trader.