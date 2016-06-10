ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia IG CDS gives up June gains

HONG KONG, June 10 (IFR) - Asian investment-grade CDS surrendered most of its gains for the month as investors repositioned their portfolios ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was 2bp wider at 141bp/143bp by Friday afternoon, outpacing losses in cash bonds. CDS had reached a tight of 136bp mid week, from 142bp on June 1, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

A drop in commodity prices weighed on Chinese oil and gas credits, while the new Huarong 2019s were 2bp-3bp wider across the 2019s and 2021s.

A weaker open across European equities also affected Indonesia’s new 1.5bn 2023s and 1.5bn 2028s, which both slipped a third of a point to 99.829 and 99.976 respectively, according to Tradeweb.

The 2028s had soared as much as 1.5 points after pricing this week at 98.528.

A recent Reuters poll showed that the chances of a rate increase to happen at the June 14-15 FOMC meeting faded after job growth tumbled in May, but investors will be watching for more concrete evidence of a timetable.

Fed watchers that Reuters surveyed this week reported a median 40 percent chance of a hike in July, as well as a roughly 75% chance of a September move.