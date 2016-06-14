ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits soften ahead of FOMC meeting

SINGAPORE, June 14 (IFR) - Asian issuers sat on the sidelines before the start tonight of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, but the tone was notably softer in the secondary market.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 1bp wider at 146.5bp/148.5bp, out 6.5bp in one week. CDS for South Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines widened 2bp-3bp.

CCB Financial Leasing's recently issued bonds slipped a little as more Chinese leasing paper prepared to hit the market. Its 2019s priced at Treasuries plus 155bp, but had widened 3bp, while its 2020s were bid at plus 179bp, out 11bp since pricing.

China Three Gorges' 2021s and 2026s have widened 8bp and 29bp against Treasuries since pricing on June 3, bid today at spreads of 98bp and 159bp, respectively.

In high yield, 361 Degrees' 2021s have dropped a point in the past week, but are still bid at 100.75, well above the reoffer price of 99.055.

Yesterday, Fitch downgraded Lodha Developers to B from B+, after its gearing increased at the end of last year.

Its March 2020 notes, callable in 2018, were bid at 15.5%, after the bonds fell a quarter of a point today to 94.7. They have actually gained 8 points since the end of February.

Rolta's 2018 bonds are now bid at 16.25, down three-quarters of a point since yesterday, as it nears the end of a 30-day grace period for missing a coupon due on May 16.