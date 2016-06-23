FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Asian credits subdued ahead of UK vote results
June 23, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Asian credits subdued ahead of UK vote results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 23 (IFR) - There was snail-paced trading today in Asian credit markets as participants sat back to await the results of the UK referendum on EU membership. Voting is now under way.

"It is very quiet and this is as expected ahead of such a big risk event," said one Singapore-based trader.

"It just makes sense that everyone is being cautious in Asia; we have no control over the result and we have no inkling as to where the vote will go."

Despite the cautiousness in the market, Asian credit spreads were firmer. The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index tightened 3bp this morning before giving up some gains. It was 2bp tighter in the afternoon at 136bp/137bp.

IG cash bonds were broadly unchanged, although a slightly firm undertone continued from previous trading sessions. Some dealers were clearing their books, but their selloff was quickly taken up in the market.

It was no different in the high-yield cash bonds segment where there was limited trading.

Speculation was rife about Biostime, which this morning called for a halt in the trading of its shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

However, trade was muted in its new S$400m 7.25% 5NC2 bonds, printed only last Thursday. The bonds were indicated at a cash price of around 102 area. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
