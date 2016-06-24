ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: UK turmoil rattles credits

HONG KONG, June 24 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were hit hard by the UK's decision to leave the EU, prompting a broad sell-off across both low-beta and high-yield bonds.

The region's investment-grade CDS widened as much as 19bp by 1.00pm, local time, according to a Hong Kong-based trader, while so-called safe-haven credits like Chinese SOEs and financials saw spreads blow out as much as 16bp and 18bp, respectively.

"The scary thing is, I even saw fund managers dumping low-beta names like Chinese financials and the Korea complex," said a debt syndicate banker. "This is not going to end easily, especially after you see flows like that."

The carnage also rattled the more illiquid complex of high-yield bonds. Biostime's 7.25% 2021s and Sritex's 8.25% 2021s tumbled over 2 points, according to Tradeweb prices.

Issuers with strong UK links such as HSBC were targeted by nervous investors as the pound sterling fell to a three-decade low against the US dollar.

HSBC's 6.875% perpetuals skid 1.3 points to 96 cents to the dollar, according to Tradeweb, following a plunge in Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Investors also sold Cheung Kong Infrastructure's bonds on concerns that the vote to leave the EU would hurt its portfolio of investments in UK gas and power assets. CKI's 5.875% perpetuals fell half a point to 104.80, said Tradeweb.