ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Buyers and sellers' worlds apart in post-Brexit trade

SINGAPORE, June 27 (IFR) - Asian markets continued to suffer from the shock Brexit vote result on Friday, with traders complaining that buyers and sellers were too far apart in terms of price expectations.

“No one really wants to trade,” said a credit trader. “Bid/offer spreads are 20 bp wide. Bidders are hoping people will sell at fire sale prices.”

The Asia ex-Japan investment grade index was 11bp wider around midday, but had regained ground and was just 1bp wider at 149bp/151bp by the time London opened. The Australian index was 2bp wider, while Japan was 2bp tighter at 76bp/78p.

Asian sovereign CDS retraced some ground from Friday’s widening. Korean CDS had slipped 10bp to 66bp on Friday, but tightened to 62bp today. Even the level post-Brexit was far lower than its 2016 high of 85bp, hit in February.

Cash bonds were little changed. CDB’s 2019s and CCB’s 2021s each widened 2bp to Treasuries plus 102bp and 164bp, respectively, while Hyundai Capital America’s 2021s widened 6bp to Treasuries plus 132bp, as US Treasury yields compressed 8bp-10bp across the curve from Friday afternoon’s levels.

Pimco wrote over the weekend that a Federal Reserve rate increase in July was now “completely off the table” and had a low probability of happening in September, when the US presidential race would be at its height. It also predicted more easing from the Bank of Japan at its next policy meeting on July 29.

In high yield, Sritex’s 2021s gained a quarter of a point to 99.75, having fallen a whole point on Friday.

“It’s still too early to buy high yield,” said one fund manager. “The market hasn’t really moved enough.”