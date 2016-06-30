ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Mongolian credits rally amid risk-on sentiment

SINGAPORE, June 30 (IFR) - Asian financial markets continued to rally today as a risk-on sentiment earlier in the day brought out more than yesterday’s bargain-hunters.

“The rally is probably a little overdone, but the technical picture is very robust,” said one high-yield trader. “There’s plenty of cash being deployed.”

The Mongolian complex of bonds jumped 2.5 points, riding on the country’s election results and the positive mood in the market. The main opposition Mongolian People’s Party scored a landslide win, capturing 85% of the seats in the parliament.

The sovereign 10.875% due 2021 bonds was seen at a cash price of 105.75/106.45, while the Trade & Development Bank of Mongolia’s 9.375% due 2020s were quoted at 98.00/99.00.

The Republic of Philippines’ due 2041s held steady at 111.75/112.132, while Indonesia’s due 2023s were seen at 101.12/101.60.

Asian credit spreads were tightening earlier in the day, with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index narrowing 5bp to 139bp/141bp and the iTraxx Japan index tightening 8bp to 66bp/68bp.

However, the Asian IG index lost all the gains as London credit markets opened slightly weaker. Come mid-afternoon, the index was 1bp wider at 142bp/143bp.